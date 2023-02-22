New Realme GT 3 Video Shows What 240W Charging Tech Promises For You

Realme has confirmed the launch of the Realme GT 3 smartphone at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) next week in Barcelona, and we also know the phone will come with support for 240W charging, a first for the smartphone industry.

Realme has been one of the companies that continues to innovate on the charging front, and after showing its mettle with the 150W charging unit, now it is going above the current industry standard of 200W. Realme GT3 will offer 240W charging and now a teaser video clearly shows us what it means for the battery inside the phone.

The video claims that Realme GT 3 will go from 0 to 100 percent in around 9 minutes thanks to the bundled 240W charging adapter. We can also see that the phone goes from 0 to 50 percent in 4 minutes, and just putting the phone on charge for a minute is good enough to keep you on 20 percent. The 240W charging Realme GT 3 is expected to carry a 4,600mAh battery.

The first thing you notice about Realme GT 3 is the design and the unique LED ring at the back of the phone, which reminds us of the Realme GT Neo 5 that launched in China recently.

Many people reckon that Realme GT 3 will be a global variant of this phone and we are eager to see how that pans out at the launch event when the details will be revealed. But if the Realme GT 3 is a rebadged model then Realme could offer it with a 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powering the device and having a primary 50-megapixel sensor. We will also finally get more details about the purpose of having the LED ring.

MWC 2023 starts from February 27 and Realme GT 3 unveiling is lined up for February 28 when we will have more updates on the phone and its possible launch in India.

Read all the Latest Tech News here