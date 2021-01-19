New Realme X Series Smartphones Teased to Launch in India Shortly, Could It Be Realme X7 and X7 Pro?

Realme has released a video teaser that suggests the launch of a new device in India under its premium X-smartphone series. The new teaser posted across Realme India's social media handles comes nearly two months after the company confirmed the launch of the Realme X7 series in the country. Currently, the smartphone series that includes the vanilla Realme X7 and X7 Pro is available in China and select markets such as Taiwan and Thailand. Both the phones have three colour options and support 5G connectivity.

The new video teaser available on Realme India's Twitter and Facebook page does not provide any concrete details, though it clearly indicates at the launch of a new X-series device. Additionally, the company has also started promoting its original Realme X smartphone that features the pop-up selfie camera. The exact launch date of the new smartphone(s) remains unclear, though it is expected shortly as the support page of the Realme X7 Pro had also surfaced on the Realme India site last month. More details from the company are expected soon.

The Realme X7 smartphone series may also include a new variant namely, Realme X7 Lite. The company is yet to confirm this development.

To recall, the vanilla Realme X7 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display while Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Both the phones support dual-SIM cards and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, the Realme X7 packs the octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC, and the Pro variant comes with the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

The cameras on the two phones come with more or less the same configurations, though the Pro variant features some minor upgrades. Their quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. There's a 32-megapixel front camera housed inside the hole-punch cutout at the top left corner, for selfies and video calling. Other features on the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro include 5G on both the SIM cards, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and more.

The Realme X7 packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Whereas, the Realme X7 Pro has a relatively bigger 4,500mAh battery with the same fast charging support. Both the smartphones also include a USB Type-C port for charging.

The future is here. The future is now. Are you ready to Xperience it?Stay Tuned. #XisTheFuture pic.twitter.com/tbAwaR3elh — realme (@realmemobiles) January 18, 2021

The Realme X7 price in China starts at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,300) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and the Pro model carries a price tag of CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 24,800) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant.