New Redmi Note 9 Series to Debut on November 26, Xiaomi Confirms on Weibo

Xiaomi has confirmed that the company will unveil the new Redmi Note 9 models in China on November 26. According to a post by the company on Chinese micro-blogging site, Weibo the new Redmi Note 9 series will include three variants where at least two models are expected to come with 5G connectivity support. As per earlier reports, the Chinese smartphone maker will bring the vanilla Redmi 9, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, while a third variant that is expected to be called Redmi Note 9 Pro Max - similar to the Redmi Note 9 series that was launched in India earlier this year.

The render of the upcoming Redmi smartphones highlights the quad rear cameras in a circular module, unlike the rectangular camera module that is present on the Redmi Note 9 series in India. Additionally, the Weibo post showcases the phones in two colour options. Though the post does not mention the specifications of the upcoming smartphone, we expect the series to come with 5G support and other features, as teased by multiple listings and leaks.

Starting with the vanilla Redmi note 9, its TENAA listing suggests that the smartphone would pack a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display along with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC that includes a 5G modem. It is reported to come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Additionally, the Redmi Note 9 China variant is rumoured to include a triple rear camera setup that includes 48-megapixel primary camera. The other features that are expected on the smartphone include a 4,900mAh battery and a 13-megapixel camera. To recall, the Redmi Note that is available in India comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 5,020mAh battery, and quad rear cameras.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro-China variant is expected to feature the Snapdragon 750G SoC, 120Hz display, and a 108-megapixel primary camera. Its TENAA listing suggests that the smartphone would carry up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, 4,720mAh battery, and a 16-megapixel camera. The India variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, quad rear cameras, a 5,020mAh battery, and a 16-megapixel front camera. Details about the third variant of the smartphone are unclear.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi will launch the phones during an event in China at 8 PM CST on November 26 (7:30 AM IST on November 27).