English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Samsung 4K QLED TVs to be in India by May End
The Indian market is prepared to embrace the new line-up because the 40 inches and above, is the fastest growing segment in the TV business in the country where Samsung has strongly maintained its leadership.
New Samsung 4K QLED TVs to be in India by May End (photo for representation)
After receiving a good response to its QLED TV series in India within a month of its launch in 2017, Samsung will bring the newly-launched 4K QLED line-up to the country in the second quarter this year. Samsung Electronics unveiled its flagship QLED (Quantum dot Light Emitting Diode) TVs -- including the 85-inch, 8K Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered TV - at an event here on Wednesday.
Also Read: Amazon CEO’s Wealth Soars to New Heights While Trump’s Sinks
Samsung's flagship televisions -- for which the price is yet to be announced -- will be available globally later in March and will arrive in India May-end. According to the senior company executives, the Indian market is prepared to embrace the new line-up because the 40 inches and above, is the fastest growing segment in the TV business in the country where Samsung has strongly maintained its leadership.
Samsung registered 30 percent share in the overall TV category and 50 percent market share in the premium TV category in India in 2017. "With world-class technology and customer-centric innovations, we are confident about further consolidating our leadership in this segment," the company executives told IANS. Samsung today has two factories, five R&D centres and a design centre in India, employing over 70,000 people.
Also Read: Amazon CEO’s Wealth Soars to New Heights While Trump’s Sinks
According to Dave Das, Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics America, 2018 is all about immersive experience. "The consumers want bigger screen to truly enjoy the content they love, from action to sports. However, while screens are getting bigger, living rooms remain the same," Das told the gathering.
"Our QLED technology makes it possible to give consumers a detailed experience in the same space even on super large screens," he added.
In 2017, the QLED series witnessed an overwhelming pre-booking response in India within a month of the launch, and the surprising trend was that 40 percent of these bookings came from non-metros, the company said. Samsung is growing aggressively with an increased focus on tier-II cities in the country. For 12 years, the South Korean giant has been the global leader in the TV industry.
In 2017, Samsung revolutionised the TV viewing experience with world's most advanced QLED technology and captured imagination with "The FRAME" -- a customisable TV that can blend into any room like a photo frame hanging on the wall. QLED TVs come with four global first innovations. They achieve 100 percent colour volume, has the HDR 2000 functionality that brings out hidden details, sports an almost "invisible" cable and "One Remote Control" that offers an intuitive experience.
In addition, Samsung's latest "Smart View App" allows users to seamlessly share content from their smartphone to the TV. With the in-built intelligence platform "Bixby," you can use voice commands to ask for your favourite movies or songs.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
Also Read: Amazon CEO’s Wealth Soars to New Heights While Trump’s Sinks
Samsung's flagship televisions -- for which the price is yet to be announced -- will be available globally later in March and will arrive in India May-end. According to the senior company executives, the Indian market is prepared to embrace the new line-up because the 40 inches and above, is the fastest growing segment in the TV business in the country where Samsung has strongly maintained its leadership.
Samsung registered 30 percent share in the overall TV category and 50 percent market share in the premium TV category in India in 2017. "With world-class technology and customer-centric innovations, we are confident about further consolidating our leadership in this segment," the company executives told IANS. Samsung today has two factories, five R&D centres and a design centre in India, employing over 70,000 people.
Also Read: Amazon CEO’s Wealth Soars to New Heights While Trump’s Sinks
According to Dave Das, Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics America, 2018 is all about immersive experience. "The consumers want bigger screen to truly enjoy the content they love, from action to sports. However, while screens are getting bigger, living rooms remain the same," Das told the gathering.
"Our QLED technology makes it possible to give consumers a detailed experience in the same space even on super large screens," he added.
In 2017, the QLED series witnessed an overwhelming pre-booking response in India within a month of the launch, and the surprising trend was that 40 percent of these bookings came from non-metros, the company said. Samsung is growing aggressively with an increased focus on tier-II cities in the country. For 12 years, the South Korean giant has been the global leader in the TV industry.
In 2017, Samsung revolutionised the TV viewing experience with world's most advanced QLED technology and captured imagination with "The FRAME" -- a customisable TV that can blend into any room like a photo frame hanging on the wall. QLED TVs come with four global first innovations. They achieve 100 percent colour volume, has the HDR 2000 functionality that brings out hidden details, sports an almost "invisible" cable and "One Remote Control" that offers an intuitive experience.
In addition, Samsung's latest "Smart View App" allows users to seamlessly share content from their smartphone to the TV. With the in-built intelligence platform "Bixby," you can use voice commands to ask for your favourite movies or songs.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
-
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Top of Medals Tally as Anjum Moudgil Bags Silver at World Cup
- Dhawan, Bowlers Star as India Register 6-wicket Win Over Bangladesh
- Janhvi Kapoor Resumes Shooting, Spotted On Dhadak Sets
- Designer Raghavendra Rathore on Bandhgalas for Women and Reviving the Iconic Outfit
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV