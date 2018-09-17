English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Set of Code Discovered That Crashes And Restarts Apple iPhones, iPads
The 15-line code uses a flaw in Apple's WebKit.
Apple iPhone X. Representative Image. (image: News18.com)
Loading...
A new set of code has been discovered by a security researcher which can crash and restart any iPhone or iPad. A recent tweet by Sabri Haddouche mentions a 15-line code which, when visited on any iPhone or iPad, can cause the device to restart. The code is also able to freeze Apple's Safari browser when its corresponding web link is opened on macOS.Read full article
As per Haddouche's interaction with TechCrunch, the code is able to harness a weakness in iOS’ web rendering engine - WebKit. Nesting a high number of elements, including
As per Haddouche's interaction with TechCrunch, the code is able to harness a weakness in iOS’ web rendering engine - WebKit. Nesting a high number of elements, including
tags, inside a backdrop filter property in CSS, the code essentially uses up all of the iPhone or iPad's resources and hence creates a panic at the core of the device. This further results in the device being shut down and the operating system restarting in order to prevent any damage. Notably, Apple mandates all apps and browsers to use its WebKit and thus the code works on almost all the Apple devices.
“Anything that renders HTML on iOS is affected,” Haddouche said. This means that if the link is sent through any platform or is included in any of the webpage that a user visits, the Apple systems are bound to shut down and restart.
TechCrunch also reports that the code was able to crash and restart the most recent mobile software iOS 11.4.1 in an internal test conducted by the team.
The code, however, can not be used to run any malicious software so the threat of any data being stolen is neglected, as per the TechCrunch report.
Haddouche confirmed that he has contacted Apple on Friday about the attack.
“Anything that renders HTML on iOS is affected,” Haddouche said. This means that if the link is sent through any platform or is included in any of the webpage that a user visits, the Apple systems are bound to shut down and restart.
TechCrunch also reports that the code was able to crash and restart the most recent mobile software iOS 11.4.1 in an internal test conducted by the team.
The code, however, can not be used to run any malicious software so the threat of any data being stolen is neglected, as per the TechCrunch report.
Haddouche confirmed that he has contacted Apple on Friday about the attack.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple HomePod Gets The Newest iOS 12 Update, Its Biggest Software Release Yet
- Apple iOS 12 Rollout Starting Tonight: Here is How to Download on Compatible Devices
- Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu on Dating Anup Jalota: I'm Prepared to Face All Criticism
- Roger Federer Eats Fish Eyeballs, Faces Icy Waterfalls in Adventure TV Show
- Gareth Bale Says Real Madrid More of a Team Without Cristiano Ronaldo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...