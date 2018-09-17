New Set of Code Discovered That Crashes And Restarts Apple iPhones, iPads





“Anything that renders HTML on iOS is affected,” Haddouche said. This means that if the link is sent through any platform or is included in any of the webpage that a user visits, the Apple systems are bound to shut down and restart.



TechCrunch also



The code, however, can not be used to run any malicious software so the threat of any data being stolen is neglected, as per the TechCrunch report.



Haddouche confirmed that he has contacted Apple on Friday about the attack. Apple Crash Code

Apple Crash report

apple devices

Apple iPad tags, inside a backdrop filter property in CSS, the code essentially uses up all of the iPhone or iPad's resources and hence creates a panic at the core of the device. This further results in the device being shut down and the operating system restarting in order to prevent any damage. Notably, Apple mandates all apps and browsers to use its WebKit and thus the code works on almost all the Apple devices.“Anything that renders HTML on iOS is affected,” Haddouche said. This means that if the link is sent through any platform or is included in any of the webpage that a user visits, the Apple systems are bound to shut down and restart.TechCrunch also reports that the code was able to crash and restart the most recent mobile software iOS 11.4.1 in an internal test conducted by the team.The code, however, can not be used to run any malicious software so the threat of any data being stolen is neglected, as per the TechCrunch report.Haddouche confirmed that he has contacted Apple on Friday about the attack.

A new set of code has been discovered by a security researcher which can crash and restart any iPhone or iPad. A recent tweet by Sabri Haddouche mentions a 15-line code which, when visited on any iPhone or iPad, can cause the device to restart. The code is also able to freeze Apple's Safari browser when its corresponding web link is opened on macOS.As per Haddouche's interaction with TechCrunch, the code is able to harness a weakness in iOS’ web rendering engine - WebKit. Nesting a high number of elements, including