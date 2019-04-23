Take the pledge to vote

New Snapchat Lens to Spread Anti-Bullying Awareness

The new Lens, that would prompt the 186 million Snapchatters to describe a time when someone had a positive impact on their lives, comes as part of Snapchat's extended "Because of You" campaign that was launched last October.

IANS

Updated:April 23, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
New Snapchat Lens to Spread Anti-Bullying Awareness
Photo-messaging app Snapchat is working out ways to spread awareness about bullying on its platform by launching its first ever social impact-based Lens Challenge. The new Lens, that would prompt the 186 million Snapchatters to describe a time when someone had a positive impact on their lives, comes as part of Snapchat's extended "Because of You" campaign that was launched last October.

"Tap the ‘Because of You' Lens Challenge to share a time someone positively impacted his or her life using the special Lens, then send the Snap to the ‘Because of You' Challenge Story for the chance to be featured in the app," web portal The Drum reported on Friday. Snapchat lets users report bullying or offensive content on its platform by pressing and holding on the Snap, and then tapping the flag button.

Supporting "Bullying Prevention Month" last October, Snapchat created filters, stickers and Snap Ads against bullying in partnership with US-based non-profit organisation -- The Advertising Council also called the Ad Council.

This year, the two collaborate again to co-host a "Creators for Good" summit as part of Snapchat's ongoing Creator's Lab workshop series, inviting creators to the Santa Monica Creator's Lounge to teach them how to use their creative talents to promote social good initiatives. "Creators for Good" is a programme from the Ad Council that works directly with celebrities, digital content creators and other established and emerging talent to promote important social messages, the report added.
