English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Snapchat Lens to Spread Anti-Bullying Awareness
The new Lens, that would prompt the 186 million Snapchatters to describe a time when someone had a positive impact on their lives, comes as part of Snapchat's extended "Because of You" campaign that was launched last October.
New Snapchat Lens to Spread Anti-Bullying Awareness (photo for representation)
Loading...
Photo-messaging app Snapchat is working out ways to spread awareness about bullying on its platform by launching its first ever social impact-based Lens Challenge. The new Lens, that would prompt the 186 million Snapchatters to describe a time when someone had a positive impact on their lives, comes as part of Snapchat's extended "Because of You" campaign that was launched last October.
"Tap the ‘Because of You' Lens Challenge to share a time someone positively impacted his or her life using the special Lens, then send the Snap to the ‘Because of You' Challenge Story for the chance to be featured in the app," web portal The Drum reported on Friday. Snapchat lets users report bullying or offensive content on its platform by pressing and holding on the Snap, and then tapping the flag button.
Supporting "Bullying Prevention Month" last October, Snapchat created filters, stickers and Snap Ads against bullying in partnership with US-based non-profit organisation -- The Advertising Council also called the Ad Council.
This year, the two collaborate again to co-host a "Creators for Good" summit as part of Snapchat's ongoing Creator's Lab workshop series, inviting creators to the Santa Monica Creator's Lounge to teach them how to use their creative talents to promote social good initiatives. "Creators for Good" is a programme from the Ad Council that works directly with celebrities, digital content creators and other established and emerging talent to promote important social messages, the report added.
"Tap the ‘Because of You' Lens Challenge to share a time someone positively impacted his or her life using the special Lens, then send the Snap to the ‘Because of You' Challenge Story for the chance to be featured in the app," web portal The Drum reported on Friday. Snapchat lets users report bullying or offensive content on its platform by pressing and holding on the Snap, and then tapping the flag button.
Supporting "Bullying Prevention Month" last October, Snapchat created filters, stickers and Snap Ads against bullying in partnership with US-based non-profit organisation -- The Advertising Council also called the Ad Council.
This year, the two collaborate again to co-host a "Creators for Good" summit as part of Snapchat's ongoing Creator's Lab workshop series, inviting creators to the Santa Monica Creator's Lounge to teach them how to use their creative talents to promote social good initiatives. "Creators for Good" is a programme from the Ad Council that works directly with celebrities, digital content creators and other established and emerging talent to promote important social messages, the report added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shruti Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi to Work Together for the First Time in Tamil Film Laabam
- Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Moving in Together? Actress Replies
- IPL 2019 | Key Battles – Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Spec Comparison: Features, Design & More
- #BoycottVistara Trends After Airline Posts Picture of Controversial Ex Army General, Then Deletes It
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results