Sony recently launched a new PlayStation 5 model rather quietly. The mini-refresh of the PlayStation 5 came with lighter weight, a new screw, and nothing else. It was basically something Sony may have figured out after the launch. Now, a teardown reveals that the newer version of the PlayStation has a much smaller heatsink, which has resulted in reduced weight of the newer PlayStation 5 console. In a video, YouTube Austin Evans compares the newer, lighter PlayStation 5 with the existing model.

Evans got hold of the newer PlayStation 5 console from Japan for his video and upon tearing it apart, finds that the difference between the new and the old PlayStation 5 is much more than a new screw. The YouTube also notes that while running the same game at the same time, the new console’s fan sounds different than the launch model, suspecting that this was due to a difference in the cooling system. Upon testing the console’s temperature externally, Evans finds that the newer model was running at 3 to 5 degrees Celsius hotter than the original version and was drawing marginally more watts while in operation and was slightly quieter.

The new, lighter PlayStation 5 console is only on sale in Japan and Australia. The new console is about 300 grams lighter than the original and comes at a time when Sony announced that the PlayStation 5 was no longer selling “at a loss."

Evans’ video also indicates that in order to compensate for the smaller heat sink, Sony has included a new fan design in the console with larger blades.

For those who are wondering, none of this is bad news. Consoles, across generations, have seen mid-life or early-life refreshes (major or minor). At times, corners are cut to achieve a lighter weight and more efficiency and keep the cost down. Further, a console running 3 or 4 degrees hotter is somewhat negligible. However, if these findings are consistent throughout games for long periods of time, a potential increase in temperatures on a PlayStation is worrying.

