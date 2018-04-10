English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New 'Spider-Man' Game Set For September Launch
The game was first revealed midway through 2016, then brought back for the same E3 presentation the following year and again at Paris Games Week a few months later.
New 'Spider-Man' Game Set For September Launch (image: AFP Relaxnews)
Long-awaited PlayStation 4 video game "Marvel's Spider-Man" is to release on September 7. When "Ant-Man and the Wasp" release from July, it will be the year's third and final Marvel superhero movie. But just two months later and another insect-homaging vigilante will be setting off on a suite of city-saving adventures via "Marvel's Spider-Man" on PlayStation 4.
Also Read: Apple Goes Completely Green; Now Powered With 100 Percent Clean Energy
Developed by Insomniac Games of the "Spyro," "Ratchet & Clank" and "Resistance" franchises, "Marvel's Spider-Man" features Peter Parker as the web-slinging hero except, in contrast to the usual Spidey stories, this Parker is a little older -- the early 20s rather than late teens -- and has become an experienced, frighteningly competent crime-fighter.
The game was first revealed midway through 2016, then brought back for the same E3 presentation the following year and again at Paris Games Week a few months later. With players encouraged to use environmental objects to aid them both in their navigation around the city and during encounters with enemies, the story puts Spider-Man up against a benevolent, philanthropic businessman who has his own superpowered alter-ego, the villainous Mr. Negative.
Marvel's Spider-Man - Pre-Order Video | PS4
PlayStation is encouraging advanced orders before independent hands-on reports are made public, offering three alternative Spider-Man costumes to pre-order customers.Only one of those has been revealed at the start of this pre-order campaign, a spikey, jacketed spider-punk suit, with the next to be shown "soon" and the third unveiled in July; an in-game Spider-Drone gadget, extra skill points to aid progression, a PS4 background theme and a PlayStation Network avatar are also part of the basic pre-order incentive.
Digital Deluxe and Collector's Editions have also been presented, the Deluxe edition including a set of three additional chapters (plus suits) and the Collector's package containing a physical sticker, Spider-Man statue, artbook and steel casing for the game disc.
Watch: Motorola Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod | First Look
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple Goes Completely Green; Now Powered With 100 Percent Clean Energy
Developed by Insomniac Games of the "Spyro," "Ratchet & Clank" and "Resistance" franchises, "Marvel's Spider-Man" features Peter Parker as the web-slinging hero except, in contrast to the usual Spidey stories, this Parker is a little older -- the early 20s rather than late teens -- and has become an experienced, frighteningly competent crime-fighter.
The game was first revealed midway through 2016, then brought back for the same E3 presentation the following year and again at Paris Games Week a few months later. With players encouraged to use environmental objects to aid them both in their navigation around the city and during encounters with enemies, the story puts Spider-Man up against a benevolent, philanthropic businessman who has his own superpowered alter-ego, the villainous Mr. Negative.
Marvel's Spider-Man - Pre-Order Video | PS4
PlayStation is encouraging advanced orders before independent hands-on reports are made public, offering three alternative Spider-Man costumes to pre-order customers.Only one of those has been revealed at the start of this pre-order campaign, a spikey, jacketed spider-punk suit, with the next to be shown "soon" and the third unveiled in July; an in-game Spider-Drone gadget, extra skill points to aid progression, a PS4 background theme and a PlayStation Network avatar are also part of the basic pre-order incentive.
Digital Deluxe and Collector's Editions have also been presented, the Deluxe edition including a set of three additional chapters (plus suits) and the Collector's package containing a physical sticker, Spider-Man statue, artbook and steel casing for the game disc.
Watch: Motorola Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod | First Look
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|5
|20
|1
|Australia
|41
|34
|34
|109
|2
|England
|23
|26
|20
|69
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|7
|7
|4
|18
|8
|Scotland
|6
|9
|12
|27
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Nigeria
|2
|4
|0
|6
|11
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|13
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|14
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- Kidambi Srikanth Set to Replace Viktor Axelsen to Become World No.1
- Apple Goes Completely Green; Now Powered With 100 Percent Clean Energy
- World's Hottest Chilli Pepper Gives Man 'Thunderclap' Headaches
- IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan Steals Show as Hyderabad Rout Rajasthan by 9 Wickets