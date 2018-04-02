English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Spy App Can Track Your WhatsApp Activities, Including Time Spent Online And More
Apple was quick to shut the app from its app store.
(Representative image/Reuters)
A new spy app named "ChatWatch" is letting its users keep a track of their WhatsApp contacts. The app uses WhatsApp's Online and Offline status to monitor the behaviour of its user's contacts on the instant messaging platform. Available on the Google Play Store, the description of the spy app mentions 'Check each WhatsApp login and logout' in addition to 'see Online History timeline for every day'.
Originally meant to monitor one's own surfing habits on WhatsApp, the ChatWatch can easily be used to do the same for any other contacts on one's list. At a time when Facebook is facing major heat for the concerns over user data privacy, such an app on the Google Play Store raises similar concerns for WhatsApp.
Since its launch on Apple's iOS, the app has now been discontinued on the Apple store and solely remains on the Google Play Store for now. WhatsApp is also expected to block ChatWatch from accessing its data soon.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
