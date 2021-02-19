New Star Wars: Hunters Game Coming Soon on Mobile, Nintendo Switch; Official Teaser Launched

Star Wars is getting a new game soon. The franchise announced its new game for smartphones and Nintendo Switch during the Nintendo Direct event yesterday. It said that Star Wars: Hunters game will be developed by Zynga and Lucasfilm Games and it will be a competitive arena combat game for Nintendo Switch. "Star Wars: Hunters will bring players together to engage in thrilling, team-based, multiplayer battles featuring a diverse array of distinctive new Star Wars characters," the announcement from Star Wars said.

The game is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire in the Star Wars series. Star Wars: Hunters will connect players in real-time to battle in arena settings inspired by iconic Star Wars locale. From what the franchise has said, it seems that Star Wars: Hunters will be a Battle Royale game similar to Call Of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile. “Star Wars: Hunters draws inspiration from classic Star Wars stories and settings, but with a look and feel that is different from anything we have done before,” Douglas Reilly, VP of Lucasfilm Games said.

Star Wars: Hunters will be a free game on all three platforms - Nintendo Switch, Apple App Store, and Google Play Store later this year. The franchise said that Nintendo Switch users don't need an online membership to download and play the upcoming Star Wars: Hunters game. Star Wars even launched a small teaser clip for the game, hinting at the kind of graphics users can expect from the upcoming Star Wars game.

It is not known if Star Wars: Hunters will be support cross-platform play, meaning we do not know if smartphone players will be able to play against/ with Nintendo Switch players. More details on the game are expected in the coming months.