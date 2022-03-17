New State Mobile March Update Is Here For Android And iOS: McLaren Partnership, New Survivor Pass, Weapons And More

Krafton has released the New State Mobile March update which is now available on Android and iOS for gamers. The update brings a lot of new features, weapons, and a survivor pass that helps the players during the game. In addition to this, the New State Mobile March update also brings McLaren 765LT as an in-game vehicle as part of the New State Mobile’s partnership with McLaren Automotive.

The New State Mobile March update also has a modified version of the Erangel map and other weapon customisation options. Here are all the goodies that you get with the new update on New State Mobile.

Also Read: Bad News From Netflix: Pay Extra If You Share Netflix Password With Your Friends

Add McLaren 765LT to your Garage

The first vehicle to join the ranks after the McLaren partnership is the McLaren 765LT which is the most-advanced LT model from the automobile giant. You can try out the McLaren 765LT in both Troi and Erangel maps and get exclusive vehicle skins thanks to McLaren Crate which is time-limited. The vehicle comes in orange, green, blue, sunset orange and New State special colours.

Advertisement

New Survivor Pass

New State Mobile gamers get the new Cynthia Song survivor pass from Project Justice. Gamers can earn Cynthia Song costumes, character play after finishing all the Story missions. Players upgrading to the premium pass get the Shadow Assasin costume of Cynthia Song.

Revamped Erangel Map

The March update brings changes to the Erangel map but only towards the Southwest region. You get Avanpost as a new location on the map, and a factory has been added to the Quarry along with new locations to loot.

Also Read: Apple iPhone Holi Exchange Offer: New iPhone 12 At Rs 24,900; Best Exchange Price on iPhone 13, iPhone 11

New weapon incoming

New State March update brings the MG3 light machine gun that uses 7.62mm ammo and comes with 75 round magazine. You can shoot at a rate of 660 RPM and 990 RPM with this MG3 gun.

WATCH VIDEO: MWC 2022 | XIAOMI CYBERDOG QUICK LOOK: THIS SMART DOG CAN BE YOUR NEXT BEST FRIEND

The gun will appear in the weapons box which is located in the Police Station in Chester on Troi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.