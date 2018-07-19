English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New TRAI Rules Give Users More Power to Stop Pesky Calls, Spam Messages
The regulator also asked telecom operators to ensure that commercial communication takes place only through registered senders.
Representative image. (Image: Reuters Pictures)
New Delhi: Trai on Thursday revamped the regulations on pesky calls and spam as it spelt out new rules mandating subscribers' consent for receiving telemarketing messages.
The regulator also asked telecom operators to ensure that commercial communication takes place only through registered senders.
"...a complete overhaul of the regulation had become unavoidable. The objective of the regulation notified today is to effectively deal with the nuisance of spam experienced by the subscribers," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a statement.
The regulations provide for registration of senders, registration of headers (that segregate different types of messages), and, more importantly, registration of subscribers' consent.
"Unscrupulous telemarketers today override the stated preference of the subscriber by claiming consent that may have been surreptitiously obtained. New regulations provide the subscriber with complete control over their consent and the ability to revoke the consent already granted, at their option," Trai said.
The registration of subscriber consent will put an end to "major abuse of the current regulations", it noted.
Trai said that every access provider should establish 'Customer Preference Registration Facility (CPRF)' and make necessary arrangements to facilitate customers by providing ways and means to record consent (or its revocation) related to commercial communication.
Also, Trai has introduced the concept of registered templates for both SMS and voice communication to prevent deliberate mixing of promotional messages into the transactional stream.
"This will give relief to subscribers who feel targeted by unwanted communication today," the regulator added.
Violations under various category will attract a penalty ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 50 lakh, based on the type of offense.
The regulations also involve adoption of blockchain or the Distributed Ledger Technology, to ensure regulatory compliance while allowing innovation in the market.
These measures will bring in the flexibility and speed "necessary to combat the spammers who continually change their tactics and morph their identities to escape detection" said Trai.
Terming its fix for pesky calls "user friendly and automated", the regulator said that the technological advancements will smoothen processes and reduce the cost of compliance.
"The infrastructure may be outsourced and shared, while the unbundling of the functions allows third-party provider to compete for providing best quality solutions at lowest cost. Considering the large volume of messages (between 20 to 30 billion per month), the per unit cost of compliance would be negligible," it said.
Also Watch
The regulator also asked telecom operators to ensure that commercial communication takes place only through registered senders.
"...a complete overhaul of the regulation had become unavoidable. The objective of the regulation notified today is to effectively deal with the nuisance of spam experienced by the subscribers," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a statement.
The regulations provide for registration of senders, registration of headers (that segregate different types of messages), and, more importantly, registration of subscribers' consent.
"Unscrupulous telemarketers today override the stated preference of the subscriber by claiming consent that may have been surreptitiously obtained. New regulations provide the subscriber with complete control over their consent and the ability to revoke the consent already granted, at their option," Trai said.
The registration of subscriber consent will put an end to "major abuse of the current regulations", it noted.
Trai said that every access provider should establish 'Customer Preference Registration Facility (CPRF)' and make necessary arrangements to facilitate customers by providing ways and means to record consent (or its revocation) related to commercial communication.
Also, Trai has introduced the concept of registered templates for both SMS and voice communication to prevent deliberate mixing of promotional messages into the transactional stream.
"This will give relief to subscribers who feel targeted by unwanted communication today," the regulator added.
Violations under various category will attract a penalty ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 50 lakh, based on the type of offense.
The regulations also involve adoption of blockchain or the Distributed Ledger Technology, to ensure regulatory compliance while allowing innovation in the market.
These measures will bring in the flexibility and speed "necessary to combat the spammers who continually change their tactics and morph their identities to escape detection" said Trai.
Terming its fix for pesky calls "user friendly and automated", the regulator said that the technological advancements will smoothen processes and reduce the cost of compliance.
"The infrastructure may be outsourced and shared, while the unbundling of the functions allows third-party provider to compete for providing best quality solutions at lowest cost. Considering the large volume of messages (between 20 to 30 billion per month), the per unit cost of compliance would be negligible," it said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- La Liga Boss Convinced Ronaldo Move to Juventus Due to Spanish Tax Laws
- Sir Cecil and Brar - The Perfect Derby Winning Combo at Bangalore
- Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Scooter Launched in India for Rs 68,000
- 2018 Honda Jazz Launched in India for Rs 7.35 Lakh, Available in 7 Variants
- Man Walks 32 Km to Work, Impressed CEO Gifts Him His Own Car