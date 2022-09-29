New User-friendly Phone App UI Being Tested By Google

To solve a common inconveniences, Google is now rolling out a new Phone app, starting with Pixel phones. Some people are reporting that starting with public beta of Google Phone app version 90.0.475844574, brings a new in-call UI that reportedly brings a new bottom layout for four key functions – Keypad, Mute, Speaker and More, flanked by an end-call button on the bottom as well.

Hello @9to5Google New InCall UI for Google dialer in pixel 6 pic.twitter.com/6DMIJsyse6 — Shazams (@Azamshams_75) September 28, 2022

The new UI allows for better reach ability, especially for one-handed operation on larger devices. And upon tapping on the ‘More’ icon, the UI reveals Hold, Add call and Record options. Mostly, the UI has been tweaked to bring the in-call options down to avoid accidental touches during a call and general ease of use.

Aesthetically, not much has changed as the Phone is still based on the Material You design language that Google introduced earlier. The buttons are still circular and number are still displayed in pill shaped cutouts, with the only exception that now, the key functions appear on the bottom of the app.

The update is said to be in beta, and appears to be a server side implementation from Google, ergo, it is unclear as to when people can expect a wider rollout. For now, only some Google Pixels running the 90.0.475844574 version of the Google dialer app are getting it.

