New Vivo X60 Model With a Curved Display Coming Soon; Pre-Orders May Begin Today

Vivo X60 is the Chinese manufacturer’s latest flagship model. The Vivo X60 was launched in March this year with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series processors and a flat screen. Now, it is being reported that Vivo may be bringing another version of the Vivo X60 that will come with a curved display. A noted tipster said on his social media that a curved screen Vivo X60 is on the cards. The Vivo X60 series currently includes the vanilla version, the Vivo X60 Pro, and the Vivo X60 Pro+. The smartphones comes in Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue colours.

According to a tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station, the Vivo X60 with a curved screen will come with a 4,200mAh battery. In a separate leak, Indian tipster Mukul Sharma, who goes by the name @stufflistings also said that Vivo has plans of launching a curved screen X60 model. The Stufflistings leak also showed a Vivo X60 ad and said that the smartphone will go on pre-orders in China today. The ad also showed the price of the three variants. The curved screen Vivo X60, according to the information from Stufflistings, will start at a price of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 39,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 43,000), and the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,200).

The Vivo X60 series was launched in December last year and it came to India in March this year. The Vivo X60 is priced at Rs 41,990. The Vivo X60 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Vivo X60 Pro+, on the other hand is priced at Rs 69,990 for the top-spec 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Vivo X60 Pro+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. In terms of specifications, the curved screen Vivo X60 is said to be similar to the vanilla Vivo X60.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here