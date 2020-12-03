New Vivo Y51 Arrives With Refreshed Design, Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Availability and More

The Vivo Y51 was first introduced in December 2015, and the Chinese tech company refreshed the model with the same name in September this year. It appears that the company has launched another edition of Vivo Y51 in Indonesia that is quite different from the September-variant of the smartphone in terms of design and specifications. The new Indonesia-variant of Vivo Y51 looks similar to the Vivo X50 smartphone, though it packs triple cameras at the back. The previous version of Vivo Y51 comes with quad rear cameras. Meanwhile, a report recently suggested the launch of Vivo Y51 in India, but with two models existing with the same name, it is unclear which model will arrive in the country.

The Vivo Y51 comes with a price tag of IDR 3,599,000 (roughly Rs 18,800) in Indonesia for the single 8GB + 128GB storage option. It is available for pre-orders via Shopee.co.id in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony colour variants. To recall, the Vivo Y51 that was launched in September is priced at roughly Rs 16,300 in select markets. The Chinese smartphone maker is yet to share its global availability details.

In terms of design, both the September-variant and the new edition of Vivo Y15 retain the waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. However, the new Vivo smartphone carries triple rear cameras inside a rectangular module. It features a relatively larger 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display (unlike 6.38-inch display on the earlier model). Under the hood, it packs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC but with 8GB of RAM. Moreover, the internal storage of 128GB is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. Its triple camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras support modes like portrait, 4K video recording, ultra-stable video, pano, live photo, slow-mo, time-lapse, super night mode, and more. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel snapper.

Vivo Y51 that was launched in September this year.[/caption]

Other features on the Indonesia variant of Vivo Y51 include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone is touted to offer 14.3 hours of video playback.