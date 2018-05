New WhatsApp Domain Lets Users Chat Without Opening The App: Here is How it Works

Following Facebook's F8 conference, WhatsApp had announced a slew of new features for its 1.5 Billion active users. In addition to those features, which included Group video calling, WhatsApp has now introduced a new web domain through which WhatsApp users will be able to open their chats directly on the Internet browser. As per reports, WhatsApp has registered a new domain 'wa.me' which will work on devices with the Android version 2.18.138 or higher.The new domain by WhatsApp is essentially an extension to the chat platform's web version. Through this new domain, WhatsApp users will be able to directly open a chat with a particular number without even reaching their WhatsApp web interface.Here is how the new update pp works:In order to open a WhatsApp chat directly through their browser, users will need to open the following URL: https://wa.me/country extension + (phone number). For instance, to open a chat with the following contact number - +91-9000000000, users will have to open the following URL: https://wa.me/919000000000. Any attempt to open a chat with an invalid phone number will return the result: "Phone number shared via URL is invalid".Facebook in its recently held annual F8 conference also confirmed that the chat messaging platform will soon be bringing WhatsApp Group Calling Feature for its users . As of now, WhatsApp supports one to one voice and video calls for its more than 1.5 Billion monthly active users. Along with this, Facebook also confirmed that one of the latest WhatsApp feature introduced by the company, called WhatsApp Status, has 450 Million daily active users. Facebook also revealed that the WhatsApp calling, including voice and video calls, is marking close to 2 Billion minutes spent by its users every day.