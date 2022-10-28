New WhatsApp Image Blur Tool Lets You Hide Sensitive Data: Report

WhatsApp, the quintessential meta-owned chat app, is now reportedly brining a blur tool for images for desktop beta users. According to a report from WABetaInfo, beta users will now have access to an additional option in their image editors that will allow them to blur out any sensitive information that they may want to keep private before sending an image.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp Web and the desktop app both got photo editing features, which had previously only been available in the mobile version.

WABetaInfo revealed in June 2022 that an image blurring feature was under development for Desktop users. The same update is now being seeded to WhatsApp Desktop Beta presently.

According to the report, WhatsApp now gives users the option to completely blur an image or, for greater control, to only partially blur an image.

To check if a user has received the update or not, they can try sending an image and see if a potential ‘blur button’ is visible on the sketching tool. The update is currently in beta, with a wider roll out to begin a later date.

