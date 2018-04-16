English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2-min read

New WhatsApp Update Will Allow You to Download Deleted Media Files Again

WhatsApp is bringing a solution to those who might've deleted their WhatsApp media files accidentally.

News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2018, 1:38 PM IST
New WhatsApp Update Will Allow You to Download Deleted Media Files Again
New WhatsApp update will allow its users to re-download previously deleted media files from their phone's storage. (Representative image: Reuters)
WhatsApp for Android has introduced a new update in which the chat messaging platform is now bringing certain new features along with some bug fixes. As for the new feature, WhatsApp is now allowing its users to download old media files again, which they might have deleted from their phones earlier. Prior to the introduction of this feature, the media files which WhatsApp users used to delete from their smartphone's files after downloading, were not available for download again. This was primarily because WhatsApp used to delete such media files from its servers once they were downloaded by the intended recipient. The new feature to tweak this has been introduced in WhatsApp's recent updates, between the version 2.18.106 and 2.18.110.

Also read: Google Working on Self-Expiring, Restricted Access Mails For Gmail

As per a new report, WhatsApp will now allow users to download such deleted media files as well. This change has been made possible by WhatsApp's new policy as mentioned in the report. As opposed to the earlier scenario, WhatsApp now stores the 'downloaded' media files on its servers, enabling the users to download it again even after they've deleted it from their storage. However, the re-downloadable media files still have a time limit. As seen earlier, WhatsApp did not store the media files for more than 30 days on its servers, the time limit is still believed to be followed by WhatsApp for downloaded or non-downloaded media files.

The new WhatsApp feature will come in handy to users who are regularly poised to switch smartphones. Also, for those who might have deleted their media files by accident. However, for the feature to work, a user should be having the original message in which the media file was shared with him or her, so they can download it again.

Also read: Huawei P20, P20 Pro With Triple Camera-Lens Setup Coming to India Soon

Prior to this, WhatsApp had fixed a timestamp issue found in its beta version 2.18.109.

Most recently, WhatsApp's parent company Facebook was involved in a data leak scandal wherein the Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to appear before the US Senate for a hearing on the same. Several questions related to WhatsApp's working were also raised during the hearing. One of them pointing out whether the conversations taking place over WhatsApp were readable by a third party or WhatsApp or Facebook themselves. Zuckerberg cleared these out by reverting that the messages sent over WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted and cannot be seen by either WhatsApp, Facebook or anyone else.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
