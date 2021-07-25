Microsoft has started rolling out new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build version 22000.100 for Dev Channel. The new build version is accessible to the public, but it is primarily meant for developers and testers; therefore, customers must wait till the stable OS version is available later this year. The software giant has released a slew of changes and fixes based on users’ feedback on the previous build. Some of the notable changes include an inbuilt Chat option from Microsoft Teams though it is not visible to everyone yet. The hidden icons flyout on the lower right of the Taskbar has been updated to match the new visuals of Windows 11 with more rounded corners. Microsoft has also added a shortcut to ‘Focus assist settings’ on the Notification Centre.

The new update brings a host of fixes, as detailed in the official changelog. Notably, the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.65 build that was released earlier in July addressed a remote code execution (RCE) exploit in the Windows Print Spooler service, known as “PrintNightmare" and documented in CVE-2021-34527. Microsoft further notes that the touch keyboard icon in the Taskbar has been adjusted to be more “consistent with the size of the other icons." The Taskbar calendar flyout will now collapse down when clicking the chevron in the top corner to give you more room for notifications. The new Microsoft Store is getting some animation tweaks on Windows 11 Insider Preview Build v22000.100 to improve the browsing experience.

In terms of fixes on the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build version 22000.100, the Taskbar is getting loads of updates that users earlier reported. Microsoft has fixed errors Explorer (exe), clock, progress bar, search, and more. Similarly, Settings, Search, Widgets, and File Explore are getting some patches, and more details are available here. The software giant notes some users might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialogue box, then close it. Another known issue is the flickering of the Taskbar when switching input methods. Some users may witness a brief green flash may appear when launching the Settings app. The stable Windows 11 update is expected to roll out in October this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here