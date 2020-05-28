New Xbox Family Settings App Will Allow Parents Manage Their Kid's Gaming Habits

Microsoft has soft-launched out a new family settings app for the Xbox that will now enable parents to have more control over their children's' gaming habits. Known as the Xbox Family Settings App, parents will also have customisable features on the Xbox console to ensure the new family settings app are tailored to their needs.

The Xbox Family Settings app is currently in a preview state. Moreover, users will also have the chance to manage the family settings menu on compatible devices while on the go. According to Microsoft, the app is compatible with Xbox One and is also likely to work with Xbox Series X as well.

Among the key features of the app, parents can screen time limits for each day of the week, which means you will have the ability to reduce time during the child's school week or examination time. Another interesting feature is that parents can also set content filters based on the age of their child. For instance, for a 10-year-old kid, games that have titled "E" will only be available to them via things option, and the rest will be blocked. Parents will also be able to block all access to play and communicate with other players and also limit-access to friends only or even grant permission for older children to play and chat with everyone. Besides, parents can view daily and weekly reports to keep track of their child's daily use of the Xbox system.

According to Microsoft, the app will be rolled out to the masses later this year and a few new features, including the child's friend list, will be available as well. The app is currently available for all Android users to test and can be downloaded via this link.