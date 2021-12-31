New Year 2022 WhatsApp Stickers: How To Download And Send New Year 2022 Stickers on WhatsApp

2021 has finally come to an end. Having lived another year in the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are still away from their loved ones and would want to extend greetings over the phone. This is where apps like WhatsApp come in that give us the option of sending personalised greetings. WhatsApp stickers are a common feature that is used to add that personal touch to your messages and new stickers are made at almost every event or occasion for WhatsApp users. With New Year being one of the most important occasions, there are a slew of new WhatsApp stickers that are made each year by various artists and developers.

Now, there are WhatsApp stickers within the app itself, but the options are very limited and don’t get updated as often as we would want to. This is when third-party stickers come into play. While Android users can download third-party sticker packs from the Google Play Store, Apple does not allow iPhone users to add third-party WhatsApp stickers, leaving them with no option but to ask Android users to send it to them so that they can save the stickers in their smartphones. With that in mind, let us take a look at how to add and share WhatsApp stickers on Android phones:

Open Google Play Store

Search for New Year 2022 Stickers from the search bar

Go to any sticker app with a good rating and download it. It is advised to download only the ones that have more downloads, since the ones with a large user base are less likely to be malware.

Once done, open the app and choose the sticker pack you would like to use and click the “+" icon or the Add button.

Open WhatsApp

Open the chat window of any contact you’d like to send these stickers to

Tap on the emoji icon in the text box

Tap on the sticker icon next to the GIF button on the bottom bar

Here you will see the new stickers that you just added

Tap the sticker you want to send

