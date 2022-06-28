CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Agnipath#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis#PlasticBan#Wimbledon2022
Home » News » Tech » NewSpace India to transfer ISRO's Optical Imaging System of Paras Defence
1-MIN READ

NewSpace India to transfer ISRO's Optical Imaging System of Paras Defence

According to Paras Defence, the technology will be transferred through a Technology Transfer Agreement for development, manufacturing, and sale of Optical Imaging System in India and abroad. (File photo/Shutterstock)

According to Paras Defence, the technology will be transferred through a Technology Transfer Agreement for development, manufacturing, and sale of Optical Imaging System in India and abroad. (File photo/Shutterstock)

The Optical Imaging System was developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of India’s Department of Space, has agreed to transfer ‘Optical Imaging System’ technology to Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.

The Optical Imaging System was developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The NSIL has executed a Letter of Intent with Paras Defence.

According to Paras Defence, the technology will be transferred through a Technology Transfer Agreement for development, manufacturing, and sale of Optical Imaging System in India and abroad.

The draft of the agreement has been handed over by NSIL to Paras Defence.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags
first published:June 28, 2022, 17:53 IST