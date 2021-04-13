Next Apple Event on April 20: Did Siri Spill The Beans on iPad Pro Launch Event?

Apple’s next event is probably on Tuesday, April 20, if the company’s virtual assistant Siri is to be believed. In a rather surprising development, Siri is telling people about the next Apple event when asked when the next event from the Cupertino-based giant is. In the last few weeks, there have been many rumours about Apple launching the new iPad Pro models this month. However, there has been no official word from Apple, until the virtual assistant spilled the beans. We at News18 also asked Siri when the next Apple event is and it produced the same answer multiple times - on an iMac, MacBook, and iPhone. “The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com," Siri says.

Now, while the virtual assistant shows an option to go to Apple.com to “see more" about this April 20 event, clicking the options redirected us to the Apple Events page, which currently does not mention the April 20 event. This means that an official announcement from Apple is due in the coming days. The company traditionally sends out invites for its events a week prior to the date. Apple has been heavily rumoured to launch the new iPad Pro models in the last one month. The company is also expected to launch its first mini-LED display iPad Pro - said to be the 12.9-inch variant in this year’s lineup.

A report in Bloomberg last week itself quoted unknown sources as saying that Apple may launch the new iPad Pro models as early as later this month. This year, Apple is said to be going ahead with the usual lineup - an 11-inch iPad Pro and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. There are also reports about a delay in the mini-LED display panel, which leads us to believe that Apple may go ahead with the launch as planned, but may start shipping at a delayed date.

