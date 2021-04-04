Next Apple iMac Could Feature 'Really Big' Display Larger Than Current 27-inch Variant

Apple is reportedly working on a new iMac that is said to feature the largest display in the entire lineup. The company currently sells a 21.5-inch and 27-inch ‌iMac‌, and the latest report points out that the next Apple computer will carry a screen bigger than 27-inch. The information comes from a notable tipster who goes by the username ‘L0vetodream’ on Twitter. In a private tweet (via MacRumors) it was noted, the next “‌iMac’s screen is really big, bigger than the biggest one." It could also mean that Apple is finally bringing a 32-inch iMac similar to the Apple Pro Display XDR monitor of the same size. The company is yet to confirm this development.

Old reports have pointed that the next Apple iMac could also have a new design, similar to the flat edges on the iPhone 12 lineup. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had earlier stated that the next iMac would slim down the thick black borders around the screen and do away with the sizable metal chin area in favour of a design similar to Apple’s Pro Display XDR monitor. “These iMacs will have a flat back, moving away from the curved rear of the current iMac. Apple is planning to launch two versions — codenamed J456 and J457 — to replace the existing 21.5-inch and 27-inch models later this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the products are not yet announced," the old report added. As expected, the new iMac will carry an Apple-made silicon chipset (M1 or higher) powering the desktop.

Meanwhile, Apple has said would host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online-only format for the second year in a row. The event will take place from June 7 to June 11, as COVID-19 cases rise in the United States. WWDC21 is expected to offer insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.