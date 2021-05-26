Next Apple Mac Mini May Feature Slimmer Design, Said to Carry M1X Chipset

Apple Mac Mini was among the first devices to feature the company’s native M1 chipset. It appears the Cupertino-based tech giant will refresh the Mac Mini model again this year and this time, with a new design and processor. According to tipster Jon Prosser, the next Apple computing device will come with a slimmer design and plexiglass-like top panel. The reasons for its adoption remain unknown, but Prosser points that it could be to allow for new two-toned colourful models, like the new iMac’s. The tipster also shared renders based on the ‘real-life’ model that shows the same silver colour finish with the Apple logo on top. At the back, the device is said to come with a new magnetic power connector alongside two USB Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a USB Type-C port with support for Thunderbolt 3. Sadly, the new Mac Mini 2021 will reportedly lack an SD card reader slot, same as the last year’s model. Most importantly, the next-gen Mini model is said to come with an Apple M1X processor. The new next-gen Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch are also rumoured to carry the same processor.

In terms of specifications, the new Apple Mac Mini with M1X may come with 8 high-performance cores, 2 efficiency cores and up to 64GB of RAM, Prosser notes. Some old reports state that the Apple M1X could also be called the Apple M2 chipset. The exact dimensions of the new Mac Mini remain unclear but based on the renders, the device looks a lot slimmer than the existing models. To recall, the Apple Mac Mini with M1 measures 197x197x36mm and weighs only 1.2kg. Recently, Prosser also shared the alleged renders of the next-generation Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple MacBook Air. Both devices may come with a flatedge design to match the existing iPhone 12, iPad Air 2020 and iPad Pro 2021 models.

