Next Apple MacBook Air Tipped to Come In Multiple Colour Options, Similar to New 24-Inch iMac

Apple last month launched its updated 24-inch iMac desktop computer with an all-new design that came in multiple colour options like Blue, Pink, Green, Purple, Orange, Silver, and Yellow. The new 24-iMac took a similar colourful approach as the iMac G3 - one of the first and most popular iMac that was made from the Cupertino-based giant. Now, it is being reported that the next redesigned MacBook Air will also come in multiple colour choices, just like the 24-inch iMac that was launched last month. Noted tipster Jon Prosser, in a video on his YouTube channel hinted at the upcoming MacBook Air coming in similar colours to the latest 24-inch iMac.

Prosser, in his video, cited the same source that provided the tipster with information on the first M1-powered iMac coming in multiple colour options. The source told Prosser that he/she recently saw a prototype of a blue MacBook. However, Prosser says that his source has been very cryptic about the upcoming MacBook Air, and said that he assumes the next Apple MacBook Air to be powered by an Apple M2 chipset. Like the latest iMac is a throwback to the G3 Mac, colourful MacBook Air laptops, if launched, will be a throwback to Apple’s older iBook 3 notebook computers.

Apple’s is expected to announce the next MacBook Air with a thinner and lighter design. A report in Bloomberg in January said that the company may also launch a 15-inch variant of the MacBook Air in 2022 and will bring back the MagSafe magnetic charging port on the next MacBook Air. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said that Apple will bring a redesigned MacBook Air in 2022.

