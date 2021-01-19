Next Asus ROG Phone's Live Image Leaked Online, May Be Called Asus ROG Phone 5

Asus ROG Phone is one of the most sought-after gaming smartphones in the market. While the Asus ROG Phone 3 is still just a few months old, rumours have started coming in for the next version of the Asus gaming phone. A live photo of an upcoming ROG Phone has been leaked online, which hints at a re-imagined back panel of the upcoming ROG Phone. The live image also shows a '05' on the back panel, which has led to speculations that Asus may skip the ROG Phone 4 name and name its next gaming smartphone the Asus ROG Phone 5.

The images surfaced were shared on Weibo by a user named Whylab. It hints at a redesigned back panel, with the '05' number embossed on the center of the back panel. There is an ROG logo at the bottom left corner, taking away from Asus's center-placed RGB logo. The middle part of the leaked Asus smartphone comes with a white strip, which might light up when the phone is on, though that is something that is mere speculation at this moment. Further, the image shows a red button on the bottom left corner of the back panel. The button, according to reports, could be used to activate gaming mode. Further, there is a triple-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary lens.

While the image looks convincing, it is to be taken with a pinch of salt, as there is no concrete information about Asus's plans for the next ROG Phone yet.

It was earlier reported that Asus will launch its next ROG Phone this year. An Asus smartphone with model number ASUS_I005DA was also spotted in a 3C certification listing earlier this week. The listing, according to reports, was believed to be that of the Asus ROG Phone 5 (next ROG Phone) and hinted at the smartphone coming with 65W fast wired charging, a 6,000mAh battery, and will come with 5G support. The listing did not reveal anything else about the smartphone. It is believed that the next Asus ROG Phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset and will arrive with an edge-to-edge display with a narrow chin.