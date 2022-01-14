NEW DELHI: OnePlus India is kickstarting 2022 by bringing the OnePlus 9RT 5G smartphone in India. The new OnePlus 9RT 5G aims to take on the affordable flagship smartphone market by providing top-end hardware, camera capabilities and battery life. OnePlus is continuing with its OxygenOS interface in global markets including India and the OnePlus 9RT 5G comes with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 operating system.

OnePlus 9RT 5G variants, availability and prices in India

OnePlus has introduced two variants of the OnePlus 9RT 5G. There’s a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage while the other variant offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Note that it’s a dual SIM smartphone but there’s no microSD card slot to expand storage. There will be two colour options: Hacker Black and Nano Sliver.

OnePlus 9RT 5G India launch price:

OnePlus 9RT 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB storage): Rs 42,999

OnePlus 9RT 5G (12GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 46,999

The OnePlus 9RT 5G will be available starting 12 AM on 16 January 2022, for Amazon Prime members as part of early access on Amazon.in. Red Cable Club members can purchase the OnePlus 9RT 5G during the Red Cable First Sale on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.

The open sales for the OnePlus 9RT 5G begin on 17th January across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, My Jio, Croma, and all partner outlets.

OnePlus 9RT 5G specifications

The OnePlus 9RT 5G comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 397ppi pixel density and a refresh rate of 120Hz. There’s hole-punch cutout on the display for the 16-megapixel front camera along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and back. The selfie camera has EIS support for sharper selfies. It’s a fixed focus camera with an aperture of F2.4 and can record 1080p videos at 30 fps.

At the back, there’s a triple rear camera. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with F1.8 aperture, auto focus, OIS and EIS support along with a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper. The OnePlus 9RT 5G does not come with Hasselblad cameras that are available on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

As far as chipset is concerned, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset along with an Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Coming to connectivity options, the OnePlus 9RT gets Bluetooth 5.2 support, NFC, 5G, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports Flash Charge 65T fast charging.

The OnePlus 9RT runs OxygenOS 11 out of the box. The company said it will push the OxygenOS 12 update later to the phone. It’s a 5G phone and supports bands like 5G NR NSA - N1, 3,5,8, 40, 41, 78 and 5G SA - N1, 3,5,8,28A

