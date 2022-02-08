Next-Gen Apple AirPods Max May Come With This New Feature

Apple products are always highly anticipated things. While Apple’s over-the-ear headphones, the Apple AirPods Max aren’t something that has gained the kind of popularity Apple’s iPhone or AirPods enjoy, the AirPods Max have been a fairly successful product, despite its unusual pricing. Now, there is a rumour about an AirPods Max 2 that says that the next generation of the AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones may come with a touch panel instead of the digital crown on the current generation product.

According to a patent that the Cupertino-based giant has recently secured, the Apple AirPods Max 2 may come with a touch-sensitive surface that will process gestures. The patent was first found by Patently Apple, and the report says that Apple has at least three other documents about this technology. The report shows that Apple’s summary notes that an electronic device includes at least a first touch-sensitive surface; one or more processors; and a memory storing one or more programs conigured to be executed by one or more processors.

Basically, the patent document shows a touch-sensitive panel on the left earcup of the headphones. Touch controls on the Apple AirPods Max make it easier to jump songs, invoke Siri, turn the volume up or down, and more.

A report in 9to5Mac points out that after the launch of the AirPods Max back in late 2020, Apple’s design team said that the team trialed touch controls for the first generation AirPods Max as well, but ultimately went with the digital crown.

Currently, it is not known if Apple will unveil a new pair of premium headphones. In 2021, there were reports of the Cupertino-based giant launching new colours of the AirPods Max, but that didn’t happen.

The Apple AirPods Max were launched back in late 2020 as Apple’s first in-house over-the-ear headphones. The AirPods Max come in five colour options and come with features like Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio, and more. The AirPods Max are powered by Apple’s H1 chip and are piced at Rs 59,900 in India.

