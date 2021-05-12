Next-Gen Apple MacBook Air Tipped to Feature M2 Chipset, Flat Edges and More Colour Options

Apple refreshed the iMac lineup last month that now comes with more colourful options, flat edges similar to those on iPhone 12 series and iPad Air 2020, and most importantly, the in-house M1 chipset. The Apple-made SoC debuted with the MacBook Air (2020) in two sizes, and it now appears that Apple would again refresh the MacBook Air lineup with a similar design language and the next-gen M2 chipset. The latest information comes from notable tipster Jon Prosser in collaboration with Ian Zelbo (@RedersbyIan). The duo also released high-resolution conceptual renders of the laptop that shows the device in rainbow colour options - similar to the 24-inch iMac with M1. Previously, another notable Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo said that Apple would bring a redesigned MacBook Air in 2022. Readers must not that Apple is yet to confirm these details, and the information is to be taken with a pinch of salt.

As per the conceptual renders, we can notice the Apple MacBook Air with M2 having flat edges and a super-slim body. The chassis appears to be made of aluminium, similar to the existing Apple laptops. The sides reveal a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, while the bottom features two large rubber feet, which should help keep the laptop slightly raised for better thermal management. However, we cannot see any vents for heat dissipation, indicating that the M2-powered MacBook Air will also lack internal fans. In terms of the display, the screen has thin bezels in white and a single webcam at the top. The keyboard adopts a similar white colour finish, and there is a Touch ID sensor embedded in one of the keys. The trackpad looks to match those found on current MacBook laptops in terms of size.

Prosser showcases the next-gen MacBook Air in seven colour options - blue, green, red, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here