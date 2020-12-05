Next Gen FIFA 21 Now Available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S; Launch Trailer Features Next Gen Players

The next generation EA Sports FIFA 21 has released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. EA Sports has released a trailer marking the release, which shows the improved graphics on the next generation FIFA 21 game. The new trailer, being for the next generation consoles, features next generation football players including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix, and more.

FIFA says that all the footage used in the trailers is in-game engine footage. Given that there are only few glimpses of the gameplay, it is difficult to tell how significantly it may have improved. However, from just the looks of it, things seem much more clear and detailed. The cut-scenes also show highly improved graphics. Players' faces look very real and other elements also look super realistic. There is a part where one can see Eric Haaland's reflection through water droplets, which seems to take advantage of ray tracing. Overall, the trailer looks fantastic and makes one want to play the new game on the new console.

FIFA 21 was launched on October 6 for Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles. While the game was available to play on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S since their launch, EA Sports upgraded the game for the new generation consoles on December 4. The next generation FIFA 21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles takes advantage of the new technology in the new gaming consoles including the PS5 DualSense controller's improved haptics, and more.

EA Sports has introduced dual entitlement with FIFA 21. This means that those who buy FIFA 21 on their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, won't have to buy the game separately for the next generation consoles when and if they buy one. Click here to read our review of the EA Sports FIFA 21.