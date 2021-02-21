Next-Gen Nubia Red Magic 6 Gaming Smartphone to Launch on March 4, Company Reveals

Nubia is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship gaming smartphone, Red Magic 6 on March 4, the company confirmed on Weibo. The launch event will take place in China at 7 PM CST Asia (4:30 PM IST). Notably, the company VP Ni Fei has shared a poster on the Chinese micro-blogging platform where it notes that the next-generation Nubia Red Magic 6 would come with the four fast-technologies (machine translated from Chinese). The promotional poster includes four icons below a racing car, which likely depict an HRR screen, fast charging, better touch response, and a cooling fan for sustained performance. Recently, rival Asus confirmed the launch of the latest gaming smartphone Asus ROG Phone 5 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC on March 10.

Nubia had also previously revealed that the Red Magic 6 gaming device would pack the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The company had also teased a new cooling tech earlier this month without sharing exact technical specifications. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 4,500mAh battery along with 66W fast charging technology. The Chinese tech company is also reportedly working on the Red Magic 6 Pro that is said to charge at up to 120W.

Overall, the next-generation Red Magic 6 will likely to include an upgrade to the Red Magic 5G that debuted in March this year. To recall, 6.65-inch Full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 4,500mAh battery, and an 8-megapixel front camera. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone did not debut in India, so the availability details of the generation Red Magic 6 for the Indian market remains uncertain.

As mentioned, Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has also announced the launch date for its next gaming phone, the Asus ROG Phone 5 as well. The Asus ROG Phone 5 will be the successor of the ROG Phone 3, and will be unveiled on March 10. Asus is skipping the "Asus ROG Phone 4" name for its gaming smartphone because the Chinese pronunciation of 4 in Chinese is similar to the word "death". Perhpas that's why Nubia also skipped Red Magic 4 moniker and went with Nubia Red Magic 5G after Nubia Red Magic 3.