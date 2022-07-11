Next-Gen Samsung Galaxy S23 Flagships May Come With Qualcomm Chips Across All Markets: Analyst

South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely to single-source the processor for its Galaxy S23 series flagship from the US-based chip maker company Qualcomm. According to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Qualcomm will likely be the sole supplier of chipsets (model number SM8550) for the Galaxy S23 series. “S23 may not adopt Exynos 2300 made by Samsung 4nm because it cannot compete with SM8550 in all aspects,” the analyst wrote on the platform.

“SM8550 is optimised for TSMC’s design rule, so it has obvious advantages over SM8450/SM8475 in computing power and power efficiency,” Kuo added. A recent report said that Samsung Galaxy S23 series will not come with an under-display camera (UDC) technology, which also means that users may have to wait until the Galaxy S24 for the UDC technology. The report does not state the exact reason Samsung is holding off on introducing an under-display camera on its upcoming flagship S-series.

The technology is available only on a few smartphones these days including the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, ZTE Axon 30 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Another report said that the Galaxy S23 series will come with an upgraded 12MP selfie camera.

Both the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ are likely to use the same 10 MP resolution for the telephoto camera as the S22 and S22+.

