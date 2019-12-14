Next Generation Google Assistant Rolls Out, First Phase Includes UK, Canada, Others

Days after Google announced a makeover of its next generation Assistant, the search giant yesterday began its rollout in five nations – Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and Singapore. The next generation Assistant is available in English in all five countries.

Google took to its support page to announce the development, stating, "Next Generation Assistant is now available in English in 5 new locales: EN-Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Singapore, starting to roll out on December 12, 2019." As per Google, the new Google Assistant has been introduced on Pixel 4 smartphones.

Some of the highlights of the new Google Assistant include:

· Swipe to get Assistant: Swipe from either bottom corners will now enable Assistant.

· Ask for queries: Users can simply search for videos and more via voice.

· Find your photos: Scrolling of location data in Photos to show destination-specific photos.

· Share content from within apps: Share directly to contacts by using voice commands, when a video is spotted.

The new Google Assistant is expected to take a few weeks to become available on all Pixel 4 devices in these five nations.

