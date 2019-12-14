Next Generation Google Assistant Rolls Out, First Phase Includes UK, Canada, Others
Google's next-gen Assistant is being rolled out to Pixel 4 smartphones as of now.
Image for Representation
Days after Google announced a makeover of its next generation Assistant, the search giant yesterday began its rollout in five nations – Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and Singapore. The next generation Assistant is available in English in all five countries.
Google took to its support page to announce the development, stating, "Next Generation Assistant is now available in English in 5 new locales: EN-Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Singapore, starting to roll out on December 12, 2019." As per Google, the new Google Assistant has been introduced on Pixel 4 smartphones.
Some of the highlights of the new Google Assistant include:
· Swipe to get Assistant: Swipe from either bottom corners will now enable Assistant.
· Ask for queries: Users can simply search for videos and more via voice.
· Find your photos: Scrolling of location data in Photos to show destination-specific photos.
· Share content from within apps: Share directly to contacts by using voice commands, when a video is spotted.
The new Google Assistant is expected to take a few weeks to become available on all Pixel 4 devices in these five nations.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Dabangg' Saiee Manjrekar Promotes Film Despite Walking on Crutches
- Trump Makes Twitter Record by Tweeting 123 Times in Couple of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges
- Neymar Hits FC Barcelona With Fresh Lawsuit to Demand Unpaid Wages
- Thousands of 'Penis Fish' Wash Up on California Beach and Social Media is 'Shook'
- WhatsApp Will Sue Businesses That Bombard Users Will Bulk Messages