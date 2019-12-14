Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Next Generation Google Assistant Rolls Out, First Phase Includes UK, Canada, Others

Google's next-gen Assistant is being rolled out to Pixel 4 smartphones as of now.

News18.com

Updated:December 14, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Next Generation Google Assistant Rolls Out, First Phase Includes UK, Canada, Others
Image for Representation

Days after Google announced a makeover of its next generation Assistant, the search giant yesterday began its rollout in five nations – Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and Singapore. The next generation Assistant is available in English in all five countries.

Google took to its support page to announce the development, stating, "Next Generation Assistant is now available in English in 5 new locales: EN-Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Singapore, starting to roll out on December 12, 2019." As per Google, the new Google Assistant has been introduced on Pixel 4 smartphones.

Some of the highlights of the new Google Assistant include:

· Swipe to get Assistant: Swipe from either bottom corners will now enable Assistant.

· Ask for queries: Users can simply search for videos and more via voice.

· Find your photos: Scrolling of location data in Photos to show destination-specific photos.

· Share content from within apps: Share directly to contacts by using voice commands, when a video is spotted.

The new Google Assistant is expected to take a few weeks to become available on all Pixel 4 devices in these five nations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram