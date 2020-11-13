Next iPhone Models May Use New Battery Tech to Reduce Phone's Size and Increase Data Transfer Speed

The next iPhone series (likely iPhone 13) will feature a soft board battery technology to reduce production costs and the size of the phone, notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated. According to a report by Apple Insider citing Kuo, 50 percent of the battery soft board would be provided by Career Technology - making it the biggest beneficiary of the iPhone 13 series's switch to battery soft board design. The new technology that is said to be a first for any Apple device is also expected to increase the data transfer speed. Soft board batteries have fewer layers than existing ones, that allows manufacturers to squeeze more capacity or make the phone slimmer by retaining the same battery specifications. In Apple's case, it is expected to that the company would opt for a slimmer design.

Kuo's latest information follows close behind a recent report that suggested the iPhone 13 series would consume up to 20 percent less battery compared to the iPhone 12 series. The report added that the company might even introduce an always-on display feature. Kuo also believes that Career Technology "will be a key supplier of the new 2H21 iPhone (iPhone 13 series), the new 1H21 AirPods (AirPods 3) and the 1H21 mini LED iPad. It is unclear whether other Apple devices would feature the same soft board battery technology. Meanwhile, the latest report adds that the vanilla iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini would feature the new battery technology; however, there's no word over the Pro models.

Over the last few weeks, several teardown videos have revealed the battery capacity of the latest iPhone 12 models. While the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro both pack a 2,815mAh battery, the 12 mini features a 2,227mAh battery and the iPhone 12 Pro Max packs a 3,687mAh battery. The battery capacity compared to old iPhone 11 models is lesser.