Next iPhone SE in 2022 May Retain 4.7-Inch Display Size, 2023 Model May Have Hole-Punch Display

The next Apple iPhone SE model will be launched next year in 2022, according to reports that claim to provide information about the next iPhone SE model. The latest information about the next iPhone SE comes via a display analyst, who says that the iPhone SE that will launch in 2022 will retain the 4.7-inch display size. The iPhone SE that is being sold currently comes with an iPhone 8-like design with a 4.7-inch display. Rumours about an iPhone SE Plus coming out this year had also surfaced earlier, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that there won’t be a new iPhone SE in the family until 2022. The latest information comes from known display analyst Ross Young, who said that the next iPhone SE may also come with 5G support. In a tweet, Young said there will be a bigger iPhone SE model with a 6.1-inch hole-punch display that will come in 2023.

Young’s information comes after renders of the iPhone SE 3 surfaced, showing a centrally-placed hole punch display with an iPhone 12-like flat-edged display. The renders from Svetapple showed the smartphone with flat edges similar to the iPhone 12 lineup. Apple is also rumoured to finally ditch the notch on the iPhone in favour of a hole-punch display design to the 2022 iPhone lineup. Kuo had predicted that Apple may expland the hole-punch design across all iPhone models after an initial adaptation in the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022. If Apple decides to bring a hole-punch display to the iPhone 14 Pro (presumed name) in 2022, it would make sense for the manufacturer to trickle it down to other iPhone models, including the iPhone SE in 2023.

While not much is known about the next iPhone SE, reports have suggested that the smartphone will get an upgraded processor with 5G support. Young, in his tweet, said that the iPhone SE will support 5G, which will be limited to sub-6GHz frequency.