Next iPhone SE Model Could Get iPhone XR-Like Design And Face ID Support: Report

iPhone 14 series is launching next week but the Apple news continues to spread its wings beyond the upcoming models. According to a new report, the next iPhone SE model will finally borrow its design from the iPhone XR, which means it will have a notch, bigger battery and support Face ID.

The iPhone SE has been bestowed with the latest hardware by Apple but its design has been dated, and even having the physical home button for security.

But as mentioned on Jon Prosser, all these changes are imminent with the iPhone SE 2023 version that is likely to come out next year. The design revision could also give the new iPhone SE model a bigger screen, which could also mean an upgraded battery on board.

We are hoping that in addition to the screen size bump, Apple also upgrades the panel to OLED with Retina quality resolution. The notch is expected to carry the Face ID for security, keeping it the only option for iPhone users.

iPhone SE 2022 has been termed as a reliable model, but most people would be happy to upgrade if the new iPhone SE version has the aforementioned changes. Cameras are likely to get a boost as well, and all these improvements could help Apple increase the starting price of the iPhone SE version as well.

In the past year, we have seen Apple make design changes to the iPad Air and the MacBook Air, and both of them got a price bump. So, iPhone SE 2023 could be the next in line to become costlier.

In markets like India, Apple has priced the iPhone SE 2022 at over Rs 43,000 so the upgrade could push the figure close to 50K, where the model will have plenty of competition. Having said that, Apple’s brand value could tempt people into buying this supposed iPhone SE model, no matter how Apple decides to price it.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here