Next iPhone SE Will Be Called iPhone SE+ 5G, May Be Launched Alongside iPad Air 5

The next-gen iPhone SE that is rumoured to be launched later this year may be called the iPhone SE+ 5G and not iPhone SE 3, according to a latest report. The next iPhone SE is expected to be unveiled in the next few months and will come as an incremental update over the iPhone SE (2020). The next iPhone SE is said to come with the same design as its predecessor, and is expected to be launched alongside the next generation of Apple iPad Air (5th generation). Both these are said to be launched at the company’s Spring event. Apple has not said anything about the next generation iPhone SE or the 5th generation iPad Air yet.

The latest update comes from display analyst Ross Young, the CEO of display market intelligence firm Display Supply Chain Consultants. Young says that the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE (2022) will be called the iPhone SE+ 5G. The iPhone SE is the Cupertino-based giant’s affordable smartphone offering that was last updated in 2020 with a similar design to the iPhone 8. The first iPhone SE was launched in 2016, and the next generation model will come with several improvements.

Young said that the iPhone SE+ 5G will retain the 4.7-inch LCD display that is already available on the iPhone SE (2020). The design of the new iPhone SE is also expected to be similar to the existing model. The new model is, however, rumoured to come with Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chipset that will also bring 5G connectivity to the more affordable iPhone.

The new model is further said to come with 3GB RAM and users can expect an improved 12-megapixel camera.

Renders of the iPhone SE+ 5G hint at Face ID support for the next generation iPhone SE, but given Young’s prediction, that may not be the case. Some report have said that the iPhone SE+ 5G will come with a larger display, taking from the design of iPhone XR. Young, on the other hand, says that Apple will bring a larger display iPhone SE sometime in 2023 or 2024.

Separately, a report in Japanese website Macotakara hints that Apple is planning to launch the 5th generation iPad Air alongside the iPhone SE+ 5G at the company’s Spring event this year. The 5th generation iPad Air is rumoured to come with similar specifications to the iPad Mini that was launched last year. The new model may also come with Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset and an improved front camera.

Apple is also rumoured to be working on an updated model of the regular iPad. A tipster who goes by the name @Dylandkt said that Apple may bring the new standard iPad with 5G support by the end of this year.

