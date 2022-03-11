Next MacBook Air Likely To Be More Powerful And Get A New Look

Now that the iPhone and iPad launches are out of the way, it is time to focus on the next main product upgrades this year. No, we are not talking about the iPhone 14 series, instead, we have set our sights on the next upgrade for the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro.

According to analyst reports, Apple is going to make wholesale changes to the Air model and launch the new product later this year. The MacBook Pro lineup is expected to ditch the ‘Pro’ moniker and just launch as a MacBook.

But our eyes are all set on the new MacBook Air which gets a new design. It is likely that Apple could borrow the design elements of the new MacBook Pro for this model, and add the notch as well as reduce the bezel size to give you a larger screen footprint.

Besides the cosmetic changes, Apple is also tipped to upgrade the hardware of the MacBook Air for this year. Some reports have suggested the Air could use the same M1 chipset but another variant. While the new developments angle towards using a new M-series hardware, which is probably going to be the M2.

But we are more eager to see if the new MacBook Air offers more connectivity ports, something that Apple re-introduced with the latest MacBook Pro lineup.

Apple introduced the M1 silicone with the MacBook Air in 2020. So it has been two years already, which means an upgrade is due and 2022 seems like the ideal time to bring a refreshed version. The M1 chip has proven to be powerful as well as power efficient.

You get the 8GB MacBook Air M1 for Rs 92,900 in the market that includes an 8-core CPU and a 6-core GPU under the hood.

All these changes mean, buyers will have to shell out more for the new model.

