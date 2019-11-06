Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Next Month, Original Google Pixel And Pixel XL Phones Will Get The Final Software Update

Google's original Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, launched in 2016, were not expected to receive the Android 10 OS update in any case.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 6, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Android 9.0 Pie, Google Pixel XL, Fast Charging Bug, Technology News
Google Pixel XL. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)

After Google released the November security update for the Pixel smartphones, barring the Pixel and Pixel XL, it seemed that the company would not provide any further update to the original Pixel. It seems Google has now confirmed that the Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones will be getting "one final software update" in the month of December. The report mentioned Google saying that while the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones will not receive the November update, they will get a number of updates in December. The smartphones were not supposed to receive the Android 10 operating system update in the first place, though Google eventually did roll it out.

When Google announced the Pixel, Pixel XL devices back in 2016, it said that they would come powered with two years of software updates as well as three years of security updates. Pixel users, however, were left surprised after earlier this year Google gave them access to Android 10, which meant these phones got the update for one more year than it had initially promised. Now, all eyes are set on what is in store for Pixel users as the devices are set to receive the one final update.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
