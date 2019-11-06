Next Month, Original Google Pixel And Pixel XL Phones Will Get The Final Software Update
Google's original Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, launched in 2016, were not expected to receive the Android 10 OS update in any case.
Google Pixel XL. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
After Google released the November security update for the Pixel smartphones, barring the Pixel and Pixel XL, it seemed that the company would not provide any further update to the original Pixel. It seems Google has now confirmed that the Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones will be getting "one final software update" in the month of December. The report mentioned Google saying that while the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones will not receive the November update, they will get a number of updates in December. The smartphones were not supposed to receive the Android 10 operating system update in the first place, though Google eventually did roll it out.
When Google announced the Pixel, Pixel XL devices back in 2016, it said that they would come powered with two years of software updates as well as three years of security updates. Pixel users, however, were left surprised after earlier this year Google gave them access to Android 10, which meant these phones got the update for one more year than it had initially promised. Now, all eyes are set on what is in store for Pixel users as the devices are set to receive the one final update.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 05 August , 2019 Microsoft Surface Go Review: Good Things, Small Packages
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Friday 30 August , 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FACEBOOK’s New All-Caps Logo Gets a Thumbs Down From TWITTER
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 36 Written Updates: Sidharth Shukla Aggressive Again, Fights with Mahira Sharma
- Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell in Talks to Join Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' The Batman
- Akshay Kumar Shares His Music Video, Filhall's, First Look with Nupur Sanon
- How Has Facebook Allowed 100 Developers Access to Groups Data Without You Saying Yes?