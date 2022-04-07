Next Samsung Foldable Smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 4, May Have This S22 Feature

Samsung will launch the fourth generation of its foldable smartphones later this year. While the company has not said anything about the next generation of its foldable smartphones so far, rumours have suggested that it will come with an in-built slot for the S Pen like this year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. Now, a report has said that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may also come with the same 3X telephoto lens as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

According to a latest report in GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may come with an updated camera setup. Last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 came with no changes in the camera setup as compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, the new report now suggests that the South Korean giant may finally upgrade the camera on its flagship foldable. The leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may come with a 10-megapixel telephoto lens that will offer 3X optical zoom, same as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 With S-Pen: Does Samsung Even Need The Galaxy Note Anymore?

If this is true, it will be a big upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s 12-megapixel 2X telephoto lens. The front camera, however, is said to remain the same as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The leak does not talk about any other cameras on the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. There is speculation that Samsung may put the same primary 50-megapixel camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as the Galaxy S22.

Earlier, it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may come with an in-built S Pen slot, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. There is not much else known about the smartphone as of now, but we are expected to learn more as we come close to the launch timeline for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.