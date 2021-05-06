Next Samsung Galaxy Tab to Be Called Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite; Mystic Pink Colour, Flip Cases Image Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Tab is probably the most popular Android tablet out there right now. The South Korean giant is reported to unveil two new Android tablets pretty soon, including a Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, which is reported to be launched next month in June. While earlier reports had hinted that the ‘Lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will be called the Tab S7 Lite, it is now being rumoured to be named the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite. The possible specifications of the upcoming Samsung tablet have been leaked previously, along with the renders of the device. Now, new renders of the upcoming tablet PC show a Mystic Pink colour, along with book-style flip cases for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite and the colour options for the upcoming tablet.

The new book-style covers leak comes courtesy of known tipster Evan Blass. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite is expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite in June. The tablet is rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite+ is also rumoured to come with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, and a USB type-C port that enables 15W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will also have 5G support, given the presence of the Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Blass had last month released renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, which showed a dark grey colour scheme with slightly thick bezels on the Samsung tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite is also rumoured to come with S-Pen support, as the previous renders from Evan Blass had also hinted. If the company does go ahead with a June 2021 launch, more information is expected to be revealed about the upcoming Android tablet in the coming weeks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here