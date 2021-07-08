Next Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock On July 12; Vijay Sales Confirms Availability

Sony PlayStation 5 was restocked more than a couple of time last month. Now, the next restock of the PlayStation 5 console is scheduled for July 12, according to several vendors. Those who missed a chance for getting their hands on the PS5 in May and June, will get another go at it on July 12. Retailer Vijay Sales has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-orders on their website on July 12. The company also said that both the PlayStation 5 disc edition and Digital Edition will be put up for pre-orders on July 12. Keep in mind that Sony does not comment on PlayStation 5 restocks, and prefers to let retailers announce it themselves. Since Vijay Sales’ announcement is the first official confirmation, we can expect other retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Center, Reliance Digital, and more to also announce the restock in the coming days.

It is not known how many stores would get the PS5 stock and what the quantities are. According to a report in IGN, Sony has instructed its retail partners to not force bundles onto customers. Rather, they should also give them a choise of buying the PS5 as it, with no extra games or accessories. Durig the June 2021 restock of the PS5, there were complaints about retailers forcing additional purchases towards customers with their PS5. It was previously reported that Sony may launch its coloured PS5 controllers in India with the next restock, but that doesn’t seem to be happening.

The last Sony PlayStation 5 restock happened in India on June 23. Back then, the PlayStation 5 console was available on multiple retailers including Amazon, Sony Center, Games The Shop, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. The PlayStation 5 costs Rs 49,990 for the standard version with a disc drive and Rs 39,990 for the Digital Edition.

