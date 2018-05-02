Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate

If recent reports are to be believed, another Indian might soon be seen heading one of the largest technology companies in the world. After Jan Koum stepped down as the WhatsApp CEO recently, a list of potential candidates has emerged which might be considered to fill in his position as the next head of the chat messaging company. A very strong choice for this, as per several reports, is an Indian candidate by the name of Neeraj Arora. Currently a WhatsApp business executive, here is what makes Neeraj Arora a top choice to head the largest chat platform in the world.Known as the company’s "all things business guy" Neeraj Arora is an ex-Google employee. After graduating from IIT Delhi, Arora kick started his career with a cloud solutions company, named Accellion, back in 2000. Arora is credited with building the foundations of the company, being an early member of its core team. Arora then proceeded to complete his post graduate in MBA, Finance and Strategy from IBS in 2006. Following this, Arora also completed a one and a half year work tenure at Times Internet Limited.Arora then joined Google and handled the tech giant’s ‘acquisitions and strategic investments’ as a corporate development manager, across several products. A look at Arora’s LinkedIn profile reveals that the played a major role in the acquisitions of Slide, Picnik, Zagat, Dailydeal.de, Cleversense, PittPatt as well as Talkbin.Arora left Google to join WhatsApp in 2011, way before the chat platform was acquired by the social media giant, Facebook. To date, Arora has worked in the organisation for the last 7 years. In addition to these roles, Arora also played a key role in serving the Indian digital payments platform, PayTM by serving as one of its board members.Sources reveal that Arora is currently number fourth in the list to be the next WhatsApp CEO. If Arora makes it to the position, he will be the next Indian to join the list of top tech firm CEOs which already has the likes of Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen.