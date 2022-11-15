Next Year’s iPhone 15 Ultra Could Cost More Than iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple has been increasing the prices of iPhones every year, and 2023 is not going to be any different. In fact, the supposed arrival of the iPhone 15 Ultra model next year is going to put a further dent in your pockets.

Many reports say that Apple is going to switch from the Pro Max to the Ultra moniker for its high-end iPhone model next year, so the chatter around the rumoured iPhone 15 Ultra has already started.

The current iPhone 14 Pro Max model is available at a starting price of Rs 1,39,999 but it is likely that next year’s premium iPhone model will cost more.

How can we say that? Well, the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a slew of changes, many upgrades and improvements that are definitely going to help Apple push the price of the model further. So, it would be hardly surprising to see the iPhone 15 Ultra come closer to the Rs 2 lakh bracket next year, with a starting price of around Rs 1,69,999.

As we have seen with the new Apple Watch Ultra, the iPhone Ultra variant will have a titanium body which is solid and unlikely to be glossy. The phone will also get the new A series bionic chip, with improved battery performance thanks to a bigger unit on board.

In addition to this, Apple is expected to offer a periscope lens on this variant, which will complement the existing telephoto sensor. We don’t expect to see any changes in the screen size of the iPhone 15 Ultra, but the optical zoom feature could get a boost. We also hope that Apple increases the charging support for its iPhone, at least the Ultra variant.

The other big change we should be seeing is the debut of the USB C charging port on the iPhone 15 series, which should include the Ultra variant, Now, we don’t know if Apple will limit this change to the European market or bring other countries as well. But we’re just glad that Apple is being forced to make this change, even if it didn’t agree to it in the first place.

Read all the Latest Tech News here