Nike’s Latest Chelsea Jersey Can Talk to Fans’ Phones

Nike is bringing it’s near field communication (NFC) technology to football jerseys. The company has announced the third kit for the Chelsea Football Club in the 2018-19 season will now embed the NFC based NikeConnect technology. There is a small tag on the shirt, which can be paired with a phone.How this works is that fans who buy this NikeConnect enabled jersey can download the free NikeConnect mobile app (free for Android and iOS) and connect the unique label on your jersey with the app on the phone. Once this is done, the app will allow exclusive access to content available only for NikeConnect jersey owners. Nike says this includes “exclusive content and experiences, including playlists, the chance to win tickets and the opportunity to collaborate with Nike designers on a fan jersey."The fan jersey bit is quite exciting though. It will be called as the Chelsea FC Shirtholder’s Edition, once it eventually releases. Users of the NikeConnect app will work with Nike's shirt designers and give their inputs on how the new design should be like. The NikeConnect shirt owners will be able to buy that new jersey once it is ready for sale.The Chelsea Football team will wear this third kid during the away European games this season.Last year, Nike had introduced the NikeConnect technology in NBA jerseys which allowed NBA fans to purchase exclusive sneakers and jerseys through their favorite basketball teams. This technology is being seen in football for the first time, including the English Premier League. Nike has also just announced the third kits for other football clubs such as Atlético de Madrid, Manchester City and AS Roma, but only the Chelsea FC kit has been upgraded with the NikeConnect feature just yet. This jersey is now available in some countries, and the rollout will happen as the NikeConnect availability expands to app stores globally.