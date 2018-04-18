English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nike Unveils Flyprint as First 3D Printed Textile Upper in Performance Footwear
As per Nike, the process to develop the Flyprint uppers begins by capturing athlete data.
Nike Flyprint 3D Technology. (Image: Nike)
Nike has announced the use of an all-new technology for its footwear production and has termed it 'Flyprint'. As per Nike, Flyprint is the first 3D-printed textile upper in performance footwear. At its most basic level, Nike Flyprint uppers are produced through solid deposit modeling (SDM), a process whereby a TPU filament is unwound from a coil, melted and laid down in layers. However, it is antithetical to Nike to go a basic route. Instead, the Flyprint method allows designers to translate athlete data into new textile geometries. In this, it advances Nike’s efforts in digitally enabled textile development and adds to Nike's legacy of proprietary modification (or hacking) of machines — a heritage that includes Nike Hyperfuse, Flywire and Flyknit.
As per Nike, the process to develop the Flyprint uppers begins by capturing athlete data. That data is then computed (through computational design tools) to affirm the ideal composition of the material. Finally, that information is employed to produce the final textile. This operation confirms the versatility (outputs can be wholly unique to athlete or function) of Flyprint textile, as well as the increased pace of overall design time. Through performance printing, Nike claims to be capable of moving faster with unprecedented precision — prototyping is 16-times quicker than in any previous manufacturing method.
Also read: Symantec Announces Targeted Attack Analytics (TAA) to Protect ATP Customers From Cyber Attacks
Nike also highlights one interesting benefit of 3D textiles over traditional 2D fabrics. It states that an increased dynamism is made possible by adding an interconnection beyond a warp and weft. that means an advantage of Flyprint textiles comes in the fused nature of the material. For example, whereas in a knit or woven textile there is frictional resistance between the interlaced (warp and weft) yarns, in a printed textile, due to its fused intersections there is greater potential for precision-tuned containment. It is also lighter and more breathable than Nike's previously employed textiles.
In terms of design pace, the advantage of Flyprint method in traditional textiles is two-fold: Specific lines of the material can be adjusted locally while preserving the global construction, and rapid iteration means testing and revision cycle times are trimmed significantly. In short, Flyprint allows for a high-fidelity design with great athlete benefits in a short time.
Nike claims that the textile also works seamlessly with many other materials, most notably Flyknit yarns, to provide an optimal balance of fit and structure. In fact, Flyknit yarns can be engineered to thermally bond with the Flyprint textile, eliminating any need for glue or stitching.
With the Flyprint uppers, Nike aims to cater to the world’s fastest distance runners. And for that reason, its first articulation is in the Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite Flyprint shoe. Created for Eluid Kipchoge, and driven by his feedback following last year’s Berlin Marathon and through a rapid-fire prototyping phase, the new upper improves the VaporFly Elite shoe and makes it 11g lighter than Kipchoge's original pair.
Watch: Nokia 6 (2018) Review: A Smooth Performer in a Striking New Design
Also Watch
As per Nike, the process to develop the Flyprint uppers begins by capturing athlete data. That data is then computed (through computational design tools) to affirm the ideal composition of the material. Finally, that information is employed to produce the final textile. This operation confirms the versatility (outputs can be wholly unique to athlete or function) of Flyprint textile, as well as the increased pace of overall design time. Through performance printing, Nike claims to be capable of moving faster with unprecedented precision — prototyping is 16-times quicker than in any previous manufacturing method.
Also read: Symantec Announces Targeted Attack Analytics (TAA) to Protect ATP Customers From Cyber Attacks
Nike also highlights one interesting benefit of 3D textiles over traditional 2D fabrics. It states that an increased dynamism is made possible by adding an interconnection beyond a warp and weft. that means an advantage of Flyprint textiles comes in the fused nature of the material. For example, whereas in a knit or woven textile there is frictional resistance between the interlaced (warp and weft) yarns, in a printed textile, due to its fused intersections there is greater potential for precision-tuned containment. It is also lighter and more breathable than Nike's previously employed textiles.
In terms of design pace, the advantage of Flyprint method in traditional textiles is two-fold: Specific lines of the material can be adjusted locally while preserving the global construction, and rapid iteration means testing and revision cycle times are trimmed significantly. In short, Flyprint allows for a high-fidelity design with great athlete benefits in a short time.
Nike claims that the textile also works seamlessly with many other materials, most notably Flyknit yarns, to provide an optimal balance of fit and structure. In fact, Flyknit yarns can be engineered to thermally bond with the Flyprint textile, eliminating any need for glue or stitching.
With the Flyprint uppers, Nike aims to cater to the world’s fastest distance runners. And for that reason, its first articulation is in the Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite Flyprint shoe. Created for Eluid Kipchoge, and driven by his feedback following last year’s Berlin Marathon and through a rapid-fire prototyping phase, the new upper improves the VaporFly Elite shoe and makes it 11g lighter than Kipchoge's original pair.
Watch: Nokia 6 (2018) Review: A Smooth Performer in a Striking New Design
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh
- Ishant Starts Preparation for Eng Series With Five-for on County Debut
- Twitter Down: Crashes Repeatedly After Being up For a Few Minutes
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23