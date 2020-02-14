Nike x Microsoft Have Just One Special Jordan-branded Xbox One X For You to Win

It now well established that Microsoft does like Xbox collaborations. The latest drop is of an Xbox One gaming console that is inspired by a Nike Air Jordan sneaker. This Xbox One X gets a custom red colour finish with the well-recognized Jordan elephant print covering the top part of the console. And there also sits the iconic Jordan logo, the silhouette of former NBA player Michael Jordan. This special edition Xbox One X also gets red colour controllers with the same jumpman logo clarifying it is special.

Incidentally, this console’s design inspiration comes from the recently-released Air Jordan III Retro U sneaker.

Also Read | Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost

Unfortunately, Microsoft has no intentions of selling this limited edition Xbox One console in stores. In fact, it is so limited, there is only one of these that are being given away. You need to retweet the Nike and Microsoft collab tweet from the Xbox account (This is the tweet) and pray. Pray hard, while at it. And promise to be a good human being. The competition is running till February 27. At the time of writing this, more than 116K followers had already retweeted this, and your chances in the lucky draw are already potentially dwindling.

This is not the first time we have a special Xbox console in the works. In the past, we have seen the customised Xbox One S to honour Paul Walker, a Chainsmokers limited edition version, Fortnite editions and even ones that celebrate the Gears of War franchise.

The Nike Air Jordan III Retro U sneaker (Image: Nike)

If ever Microsoft changes their mind and decides put this Microsoft x Nike Xbox One Jordan edition for sale, I know one person who would be queueing up in stores. Money no problem—the beg, borrow or steal options shall be fully explored. But I will not retweet.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.