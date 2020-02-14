Nike x Microsoft Have Just One Special Jordan-branded Xbox One X For You to Win
You cannot buy this, and the only way to get one of to win it. And you need to retweet a Xbox tweet to stand a chance.
It now well established that Microsoft does like Xbox collaborations. The latest drop is of an Xbox One gaming console that is inspired by a Nike Air Jordan sneaker. This Xbox One X gets a custom red colour finish with the well-recognized Jordan elephant print covering the top part of the console. And there also sits the iconic Jordan logo, the silhouette of former NBA player Michael Jordan. This special edition Xbox One X also gets red colour controllers with the same jumpman logo clarifying it is special.
Incidentally, this console’s design inspiration comes from the recently-released Air Jordan III Retro U sneaker.
Unfortunately, Microsoft has no intentions of selling this limited edition Xbox One console in stores. In fact, it is so limited, there is only one of these that are being given away. You need to retweet the Nike and Microsoft collab tweet from the Xbox account (This is the tweet) and pray. Pray hard, while at it. And promise to be a good human being. The competition is running till February 27. At the time of writing this, more than 116K followers had already retweeted this, and your chances in the lucky draw are already potentially dwindling.
This is not the first time we have a special Xbox console in the works. In the past, we have seen the customised Xbox One S to honour Paul Walker, a Chainsmokers limited edition version, Fortnite editions and even ones that celebrate the Gears of War franchise.
The Nike Air Jordan III Retro U sneaker (Image: Nike)
If ever Microsoft changes their mind and decides put this Microsoft x Nike Xbox One Jordan edition for sale, I know one person who would be queueing up in stores. Money no problem—the beg, borrow or steal options shall be fully explored. But I will not retweet.
Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
