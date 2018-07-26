English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Nikon Confirms The Development of a Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera to Succeed Nikon 1

'Mirrorless' cameras offer many of the benefits and features of a full digital SLR camera in a smaller package due to the absence of the optical mirror replaced by an electronic viewfinder.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 26, 2018, 12:17 PM IST
Nikon Confirms The Development of a Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera to Succeed Nikon 1 (representative image. Image: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao)
On Wednesday, Nikon officially confirmed the development of a full-frame mirrorless camera and NIKKOR lenses along with a new mount. Nikon's choice to branch into the development of such a system is partly attributed to “feedback from professional creators around the world” and the brand's commitment to providing “richer and more vivid” images, notes the announcement.

The brand hopes to provide Nikon users more choice with two “industry-leading camera systems” -- DSLR and now mirrorless. 'Mirrorless' cameras offer many of the benefits and features of a full digital SLR camera in a smaller package due to the absence of the optical mirror replaced by an electronic viewfinder. While some users feel that mirrorless cameras are better for shooting videos or for casual photographers, there are a lot of factors to consider when choosing a system, one being that the battery life on a mirrorless camera usually isn't as good as those of a DSLR camera.

Fortunately, if a photographer chooses to embrace the new mirrorless camera it doesn't mean that they require all new equipment, as the US webpage points out; the new cameras and lenses are “built around an all-new mount system and mount adapter for compatibility with your existing Nikon DSLR lenses.” Details on Nikon's "Next Generation Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera," including the release date and suggested retail prices, will be shared at a later date.

Also Watch

