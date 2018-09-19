Nikon Launches 2 Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras Starting at Rs 1.69 Lakh

Japanese imaging giant Nikon on Wednesday brought its Z7 and Z6 full-frame mirrorless cameras to India to cater to the professional photographers. Alongside, the company also launched three "NIKKOR Z" lenses with a new larger-diametre mount. Nikon Z7, that will cost Rs 2,69,950, will be available in the country starting September 27 while Nikon Z6 will be available in November at a price of Rs 1,69,950.Nikon Z7 along with "NIKKOR Z" 24-70mm F/4 S + Mount Adapter FTZ Kit will cost Rs 3,26,950; Z7 with "NIKKOR Z" 24-70mm F/4 S Kit Rs 3,14,950; and Z7 with Mount Adapter FTZ Kit will be available for Rs 2,81,950. Nikon Z6 with NIKKOR Z 24-70mm F/4 S + Mount Adapter FTZ Kit will cost Rs 2,26,950; Z6 with NIKKOR Z 24-70mm F/4 S will come for Rs 2,14,950; and Z6 with Z6 Mount Adapter FTZ Kit will be available for Rs 1,81,950.Nikon "Z mount system" comprises mirrorless cameras with a new, larger-diametre mount as well as compatible "NIKKOR" lenses and accessories. The "Z mount system" would offer a variety of lenses, including the fastest lens in the company's history, with f/0.95. The new mount adapter would enable compatibility with "NIKKOR F" mount lenses.Nikon is also planning to release a variety of new lenses in order to expand its range of high-performance "NIKKOR Z" lenses.